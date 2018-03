Lutsenko Brings Motion To Strip Deputy Immunity From MP Savchenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has brought a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to strip deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

Larysa Sarhan, the press secretary for the Prosecutor General's Office, wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She also posted a copy of the motion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Lutsenko said he would bring a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday to strip deputy immunity from MP Savchenko.

He hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will support the motions during the vote on March 22.