The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has removed Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko from the parliamentary committee for national security and defense.

With 226 votes required, 261 lawmakers voted for resolution No.5543, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution has been drafted by the parliamentary committee for national security and defense.

Members of the parliamentary committee for national security and defense believe MP Savchenko cannot be its member because of her position against the Ukrainian state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko says he will bring a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday to strip deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

According to him, MP Savchenko herself planned a terror attack in the plenary session halls of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to Yurii Lutsenko, MP Savchenko "commanded how to commit a terror attack in this session hall and destroy the government seats with hand grenades, how to destroy the dome of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by using mine throwers and finish off those who would survive by using small arms."