The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has stripped deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Yevhen Bakulin (the faction of the Opposition Bloc).

With 226 votes required, 274 lawmakers voted for the resolution.

MP Bakulin is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 3.2 billion of the public joint stock company Chornomornaftogaz during purchase of two self-elevating drilling rigs.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not know where the MP is at present.

Verkhovna Rada has supported detention of Bakulin.

With 226 votes required, 240 lawmakers voted for the decision.

Verkhovna Rada has supported arrest of Bakulin.

With 226 votes required, 252 lawmakers voted for the resolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yevhen Bakulin headed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company in 2010-2014.

In March 2014, law enforcement agencies arrested Bakulin on suspicion of large embezzlements.

In April 2014, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv released Bakulin against a bail of UAH 10 million.