Ihor Kolomoiskyi, a former co-owned of PrivatBank, says the Kroll Company has not done any independent research of the operation of PrivatBank.

This is said in the letter of his lawyer Ihor Barsuchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to information received from the National Bank of Ukraine in response to the lawyer's inquiry, the result of the investigation of the Kroll Company on PrivatBank is only the presentation published on the website of the National Bank. The 'independent investigation' of many months of the Kroll Company yielded a presentation of several pages... and is not backed by a dully written report or by any evidence," reads the letter.

The letter reads that the presentation contains no signatures of officials of the Kroll Company or officials of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"Thus, there is no 'independent investigation of the Kroll Company' and findings published by the National Bank of Ukraine is false information damaging honor, dignity and business reputation of Ihor Kolomoiskyi," reads the letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, a press conference was held in the National Bank of Ukraine. The National Bank said at the press conference that the Kroll corporate investigations and risk consulting firm had uncovered that the audit conclusions of the PricewaterhouseCoopers audit firm (a unit of PwC) did not correspond to the actual financial condition of PrivatBank.

According to Kroll, PrivatBank repeatedly provided false information about its financial state to conceal its actual state.

In addition, numerous cases of bank fraud and falsification of financial statements by the former management and directors led by former shareholders and for the benefit of former shareholders and a group of the bank's related parties were observed.

"Despite this, the independent auditor's reports on the bank's financial statements during the period of 2007-2014 contained positive opinions, but auditors expressed a conditionally positive opinion in 2015," the presentation states.

The auditor of the bank at the time was PwC.