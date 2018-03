The United States urges the Russian Federation to cease its attempts to quell fundamental freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and religion or belief.

This is said in a press statement entitled Crimea Is Ukraine of the press service of the U.S. Department of State on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimea, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Four years ago this week, Russia held an illegitimate, fabricated 'referendum' in Ukraine in a futile attempt to legitimize its purported annexation of Ukrainian territory. Crimean residents were compelled to vote under scrutiny by heavily armed Russian troops. Russia's claim that Ukrainians made a free choice in that sham 'referendum' has always lacked credibility," reads the statement.

According to the statement, in his campaign rally in Crimea on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia's false claims to Ukrainian territory in another open admission that the Russian government disdains the international order and disrespects the territorial integrity of sovereign nations.

The statement reads that Russian occupation authorities have subjected Crimean Tatars, ethnic Ukrainians, pro-Ukrainian activists, civil society members, and independent journalists to politically motivated prosecution and ongoing repression, while methodically suppressing nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.

"We stand behind those courageous individuals who continue to speak out about these abuses and we call on Russia to cease its attempts to quell fundamental freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and religion or belief," reads the statement.

The United States reaffirms its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"Crimea is part of Ukraine and our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine hails the sanctions the United States has imposed against 21 individuals and 21 legal entities following the conflict in the Donbas and the annexation of the Crimea by the Russian Federation.