Court To Complete Consideration Of Yanukovych Case By April 20

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv plans to complete by April 20 the consideration of the case of former President Viktor Yanukovych, accused of high treason.

This was announced by the presiding judge of the college Vladyslav Deviatko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At a session on Wednesday, March 14, the court examined the procedural documents in the case file.

The next session is scheduled for March 21.

Then the sessions will be held on March 27, 28, and 29 and on April 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19.

13 witnesses of defense are to be interrogated at these sessons.

The final stage of the trial - the debate of the parties - will take place by April 20.

"I ask the parties to prepare for the stage of judicial debate on April 18-19," judge Deviatko said.

He also stressed that the court is ready at any time to hear Yanukovych's testimony on videoconferencing from Russia.

The prosecutor's office also stated that it recognizes the evidence obtained in this way as permissible and does not object to the interrogation of the defendant on videoconferencing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, 2017 the court began to consider the case of Yanukovich on merits.