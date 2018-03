The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced monetization of the right for free trips in all kinds of transport in cities and free intercity trips.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed a resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The monetization of the right for free trips will be financed by local budgets.

Regional state administrations and the Kyiv city state administration will define size of payments to beneficiaries of the benefits within two months from the date of enactment of the governmental resolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the monetization of subsidies took effect from January 1, 2018.

At the first stage of the monetization the changes will address only suppliers of utility services and will not address households.

Under a plan, a household consumer, beneficiary of a subsidy, will pay full amount stated in the utility bills, while currently households pay part of the amount stated in their bills with the other part being offset by the subsidy.