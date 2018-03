Rada Defines 16 Years As Legal Age Of Consent

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced that the legal age of consent is 16 years.

With 226 votes required, 241 lawmakers supported bill No.2016, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill envisages amendments to the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law to introduce a criminal responsibility for compelling to marriage and domestic violence.

The law envisaging a criminal responsibility for domestic violence and compelling to marriage will become effective January 11, 2019.

The law implements provisions of the Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention) into Ukrainian legislation.