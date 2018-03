Central Bank Not To Replace Paper Banknotes With Plastic Ones In Near Future

The National Bank of Ukraine is not planning to replace paper banknotes with plastic ones in the near future.

NBU acting governor Yakiv Smolii announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are not planning to replace paper money with plastic money in the near future," he said.

He says the mint of the National Bank of Ukraine has begun to use Ukrainian linen instead of cotton for production of banknotes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank has decided to stop production of 1-, 2-, 5, 25-kopeck coins.

The central bank will issue in circulation 1- and 2-hryvnia coins to replace banknotes from April 27. 5- and 10-hryvnia banknotes will be replaced by coins starting from 2019.