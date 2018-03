The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to stop production of 1-, 2-, 5, 25-kopeck coins.

NBU acting governor Yakiv Smolii announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Within the policy of optimization of cash circulation Ukraine will apply the rules of rounding of sums from July 1, 2018.

Relevant provisions are in the resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine on optimization of circulation of coins.

The resolution reads that the National Bank of Ukraine will stop production of -, 2-, 5, 25-kopeck coins but the circulation of the coins will continue.

During cash settlement sums ending from 1 to 4 kopecks will be rounded to 0 and sums from 5 to 9 will be rounded to 10 kopecks.

The rules won't apply during cashless settlements.

The National Bank of Ukraine has agreed the rules with all state bodies.

The rules have been also discussed with banks, representatives of trading firms and business community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine will issue in circulation 1- and 2-hryvnia coins to replace banknotes from April 27. 5- and 10-hryvnia banknotes will be replaced by coins starting from 2019.