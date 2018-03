The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation of Illia Kiva, a former adviser to Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov, on suspicion of forging the registration information of the Socialist Party of Ukraine (SPU).

An employee of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The criminal proceeding was launched on February 27.

The case was launched under Section 4 of Article 358 of the Penal Code on suspicion of unlawful state registration of changes to information about the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

Members of the Socialist Party earlier accused Kiva of removing the entire leadership of the Socialist Party from the register and changing the composition of the party's political council and political executive committee with the assistance of officials of the State Registration Department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mass media reported on January 27 that Kiva had been expelled from the Socialist Party of Ukraine and stripped of the status of the chairman of the party.