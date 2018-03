The Ukrainian team will not participate in the Biathlon World Cup, which will be held in Russia from March 22 to 25.

Minister of Youth and Sports Ihor Zhdanov announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government does not have the right to interfere in the activities of sports federations, which are separate public organizations. However, there is an exception to every rule. We are speaking of an aggressor country, a country that systematically neglects international law, including in the field of sports, and does not comply with anti-doping rules. A joint decision has been made: the Ukrainian team will not participate in the ninth stage of the World Cup in Tyumen," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia will host the football World Cup in June.

The Ukrainian national football team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Russian Foreign Ministry considers Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin's call on football fans to boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia as provocative.