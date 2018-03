Trump Decides To Dismiss Tillerson And Appoint CIA Director Pompeo New Secretary Of State

United States President Donald Trump has decided to dismiss Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appoint to the post Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA.

President Trump wrote this on Twitterr, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" he wrote.

Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

