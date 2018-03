The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation urges Ukraine to provide security of the Embassy of Russia in Kyiv and general consulates in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv in connection with the Russian presidential elections set for March 18.

This is said in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation posted on its website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We demand that the authorities of Ukraine unconditionally ensure the security of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, the Russian General Consulates in Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov, and see that there are no obstacles to their unimpeded functioning and full availability to Russian nationals," reads the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia expects the Ukrainian authorities to make every effort to ensure the timely prevention of any possible provocations of Ukrainian radical nationalist organisations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia also urges international organizations and "groups interested in the civilized and peaceful development of the situation in Ukraine to exert a proper influence on Kiev and guard it against inadequate actions that are contrary to universally recognised norms and rules."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first round of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation is set for March 18, 2018.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has called on the international community not to recognize the elections of the president of Russia in the Crimea annexed by Russia.