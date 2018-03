Court Arrests All Property Of Ex-MP Shepelev And His Relatives

A court has ordered to arrest all property of former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Shepelev and his relatives in Ukraine.

A source in the law enforcement agencies announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Everything has been arrested. Everything belonging to him and to his relatives," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Shepelev, who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on February 8, for two months.

The military prosecution office held him on charges of a high treason (article 1, section 111 of the Penal Code).

In August 2016, Shepelev was released from a pre-trial detention unit in Russia.

On March 19, 2015, Shepelev was detained by Russian law enforcers; later court in Moscow put him under arrest until September 20, 2015.

Shepelev is suspected of embezzlement of funds of Rodovid Bank and organizing an assassination of the bank's former stockholder Diadchenko in the spring of 2012 in village Sofiivska Borschahivka (Kyiv suburbs).