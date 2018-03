Rada Introduces Moratorium On Bankruptcy Of Chornomornaftogaz With Suggestions Of President Poroshenko

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a moratorium on bankruptcy of the Chornomornaftogaz State Joint-Stock Company (100% of the company belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company) until January 1, 2019.

With 226 votes required, 230 lawmakers voted for bill No.5370 with suggestions of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May 2017, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No.5370 On Moratorium On Bankruptcy Of Chornomornaftogaz State Joint-Stock Company by 233 votes.

In June President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko vetoed the bill.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the authorities in the Russia-annexed Crimean nationalized Chornomornaftogaz's assets on the peninsula and within the limits of its continental shelf on March 17, 2014.

The company has retained its legal status on the territory controlled by Ukraine and it worked during the period of 2014-2015 to restore its documents on ownership of the assets it lost as a result of the annexation of Crimea.

In 2016, Naftogaz and its six affiliated companies - Chornomornaftogaz, Ukrtransgaz, Likvo, UkrGasVydobuvannya, Ukrtransnafta and Gas of Ukraine - brought an arbitrary proceeding against Russia claiming to reimburse losses caused by its illegal seizure of the company's assets in Crimea, estimated by Naftogaz at USD 2.6 billion.

Naftogaz claimed that Russia had seized in Crimea a number of energy assets, violating a bilateral agreement in which Russia pledged to respect and protect Ukrainian assets.