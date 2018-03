The United Kingdom urges the Russian Federation to immediately free all Ukrainian political prisoners.

This is said in a statement of the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Ukraine on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia continues to violate international law. The UK calls for the immediate release of all Ukrainian political prisoners transferred to Russia and their return home," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has called on parliaments of foreign states to employ all possible mechanisms of influence on Russia to facilitate immediate release of all Ukrainian political prisoners and hostages.