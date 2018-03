The European Union will not recognize Russian presidential elections in Crimea, and it will continue to implementing sanctions.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini announced this at a joint news briefing with President Petro Poroshenko, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do not recognize this illegal annexation [of Crimea], and we will continue pursuing our policy of not recognizing this illegal annexation. We will also continue to condemn the violation of international law, we will not recognize the elections that will be held in Crimea, and we will continue the related sanctions," Mogherini said.

He added that the European Union would urge Russia to respect human rights with respect to all the citizens living on the territory of Crimea, particularly Crimean Tatars.

In addition, the European Union will continue to urge Russia to release all the people who were illegally detained or held in custody in Crimea and Russia.

Mogherini stressed that her visit to Ukraine was significant because it took place on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and was thus aimed at confirming the European Union's support for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has urged the European Union to impose sanctions on the people involved in the organization of voting in the Russian presidential elections in Crimea.

The Russian presidential elections are scheduled for March 18.