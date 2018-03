The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has said that the conditions for disbursement of EUR 1 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine are still being discussed.

Mogherini said this at a joint news briefing with President Petro Poroshenko in response to a question from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Regarding the conditions for provision of macro-financial assistance, our teams are already communicating on this topic. There were restrictions that prevented the previous tranche from being provided. I think that these conditions can also be transferred to a new package," she said.

In December 2017, the European Union refused to disburse EUR 600 million to Ukraine as the latest tranche of its macro-financial assistance to the country because of its failure to fulfill four obligations, some of which have still not been fulfilled: the lifting of the moratorium on timber exports from Ukraine, introduction of automatic verification of electronic asset declarations, and verification of information about the beneficiaries of companies.

Mogherini expects the EUR 1 billion in macro-financial assistance to be provided to Ukraine before the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission proposed on March 9 that the Council of the European Union approve disbursement of EUR 1 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.