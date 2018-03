SBU Summons MP Savchenko For Interrogation In Ruban Case On March 13

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) summoned Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko (independent) for interrogation on March 13 in the case of the negotiator for the exchange of prisoners, the head of the Officers Corps public organization Volodymyr Ruban.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this to journalists.

At the same time, he said, Savchenko went abroad to participate in an international conference.

Lutsenko urged Savchenko to appear for interrogation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine suspects Ruban in collusion with the "leadership" of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" in order to organize terrorist attacks in Kyiv.