The Member of Parliament Dmytro Holubov (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) has declared 13,128 bitcoins for a total of UAH 2.1 billion for 2017.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Execute State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2012, Holubov purchased 4,376 bitcoins for UAH 402,000 and their value at the moment is UAH 1.7 billion.

In 2017, the MP bought another 8,752 bitcoins, which currently cost UAH 325.6 million.

Over the past year, Holubov received UAH 246,000 of MP wage and rented a room in the Kyiv hotel.

He also declared USD 218,200 in cash.

The spouse of the MP did not declare incomes, but she has USD 280,000 and UAH 620,000 in cash.

Besides, she is the beneficiary of the Zdorovia TV and radio company and of the Park Fontaniv housing cooperative (both companies are in Odesa region).

In her property is half the apartment in Odesa with an area of 44 square meters.

The family has no vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to arrest the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov and freed him on MP Holubov surety.