Poroshenko, Mogherini Discuss Preparation For Ukraine - EU Summit In Belgium In July

President Petro Poroshenko and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini have discussed preparation for the Ukraine - European Union summit in Brussels (Belgium) in July.

The President of Ukraine said this at a joint briefing with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Poroshenko added that the participants in the summit plan to discuss cooperation and Ukraine's possible accession to the Energy Community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko and EU High Representative Mogherini have agreed to deepen cooperation in combating fake news and cyber threats.

Poroshenko has called on the European Union to impose sanctions against those involved in organization of the Russian presidential election in the Russia-annexed Crimea.