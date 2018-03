The Council of the European Union has prolonged its sanctions against 150 individuals and 38 legal entities involved in violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine until September 15, 2018.

Press service of the EU Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU Council has decided to prolong the sanctions against assets of former president Viktor Yanukovych and 12 more Ukrainians responsible for appropriation of state funds of Ukraine for a year, until March 6, 2019.