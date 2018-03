United States Imposes Antidumping Duty Of 25% On Steel Imports From All Countries, Except Mexico, Canada And A

President of the United States Donald Trump has imposed an antidumping duty of 25% on imports of steel and metalware, as well as a 10-percent duty on import of aluminum from all countries except for Mexico, Canada and Australia.

This is said in a statement posted on the official website of the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The duties will take effect on March 23, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the U.S. Department of Commerce decided to impose antidumping duties of 38.98-44.03% on imports of rolled wire from carbon and alloy steel from Ukraine.