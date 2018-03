PGO Serves Charge Papers On Chair, 18 Judges Of Russia's Constitutional Court For Being Involved In Crimea's A

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has served charge papers on chairperson and 18 judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation for being involved in annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lutsenko noted that on March 19, 2014, the judges of the Constitutional Court unanimously declared constitutional the so-called agreement on admission of the Crimean Republic to the Russian Federation.

