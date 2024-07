Share:













Ukraine has concluded an agreement with Luxembourg on security cooperation and long-term support.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In Washington, together with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, we signed a security agreement between our states. Luxembourg will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and will continue to support the protection of the lives of our people. The agreement is focused on political and value interaction between our countries," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Luxembourg supports sanctions against russia, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and will also help protect and restore cultural heritage.

According to the message of the Office of the President, this year Luxembourg allocated EUR 80 million for defense assistance to Ukraine and will provide support with the same dynamics throughout the ten-year term of the agreement. In general, since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion, this country has provided military support to Ukraine for more than EUR 250 million euros.

Luxembourg, as a co-leader of the IT coalition, will support Ukraine in training in the cyber sphere.

The agreement also refers to expanded cooperation in the field of defense industry, assistance in attracting funding sources and support of Ukraine's efforts to integrate the defense industry into NATO and EU defense and security standards.

Separate blocks of the document concern humanitarian aid and support for Ukrainian internally displaced persons. Luxembourg will facilitate the release and return of all Ukrainians, especially children.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy announced a decision on the F-16 and two new security agreements.

Ukraine has already concluded 22 bilateral security agreements to implement the G7 Joint Declaration, which was adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the United States, EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Luxembourg.