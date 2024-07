Share:













Due to the security situation, they decided to forcibly evacuate children from 38 settlements of the Kharkiv Region and some settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the decision of the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regional Military Administrations was unanimously supported by the members of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

In particular, the compulsory evacuation of 186 children and their families from 38 settlements of the Izium, Kupiansk, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv Districts of the Kharkiv Region was approved. Such an evacuation is planned to be carried out within 60 days.

It is also planned to evacuate 38 children with their parents or other legal representatives from the Lyman and Illinivka territorial communities of the Kramatorsk District of the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, families with children were forcibly evacuated from five settlements in the Donetsk Region - the village of Drobysheve in the Lyman community, the villages of Nova Poltavka, Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, and Romanivka in the Illinivka community.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism of forced evacuation of children from active combat zones.