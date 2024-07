Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has included the Demurinskyi Mining and Processing Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region), which was confiscated from the russian billionaire, shareholder of the VSMPO-Avisma titanium corporation, Mikhail Shelkov, and the Aerok company, which was confiscated from the russian oligarch Andriy Molchanov, to the list of objects of large privatization.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Included in the list of objects of large-scale privatization of state property, approved by the Government Order of January 16, 2019 N 36 "On approval of the list of objects of large-scale privatization of state property", were shares in the amount of 100% of the authorized capital of the limited liability company Demurinskyi Mining and Processing Plant and 100% of the authorized capital of the limited liability company Aerok,” he wrote.

Aerok owns two aerated concrete plants in Obukhiv and Berezan (Kyiv Region).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2023, the State Property Fund appointed Ruslan Kolotievskyi as the director general of the Demurinskyi Mining and Processing Plant.

Since 2006, the Demurinskyi Mining and Processing Plant has been developing the Vovchansk complex placer titanium-zircon deposit in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.