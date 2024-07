Share:













Russia lost 91% of its personnel during the two-month offensive on the Kharkiv Region.

Colonel Viktor Solimchuk, the chief of staff - deputy commander of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Troops Grouping, told about this at a briefing, ArmyInform reports.

He noted that the russian army involved 10,350 people in offensive operations in the border areas of the Kharkiv Region, which began two months ago.

As of the beginning of July, russia lost 2,939 people killed and 6,509 wounded in the Kharkiv axis. Another 45 occupiers surrendered.

"In other words, the approximate losses of the enemy in our axis are approximately 91%," Solimchuk said.

The Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Troops Grouping said that, in view of the huge losses, the command of the russian occupation forces was forced to withdraw units from other axes, introduce reserves, and involve the so-called volunteer Orthodox communist-fascist brigades. One of them has the name of Aleksandr Nevsky.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that russian troops were mired in street fighting in Vovchansk.

We will remind, earlier today the mass media reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings on the fact that the occupiers broke through the defenses in the north of the Kharkiv Region.