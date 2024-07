Population buys currencies by USD 884.1 million more than sells in June

In June, the population bought currencies by USD 884.1 million more than sold.

This is stated in the reporting data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On the cash foreign exchange market in June, the net purchase of currency by the population exceeded the sale.

In June, Ukrainians sold currencies worth USD 1,191.4 million equivalent, and bought USD 2,075.5 million equivalent.

In 2023, the population bought USD 3,362.1 million more than sold.

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the National Bank canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate not lower than the official one.

In addition, the National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of 2022, the population bought currencies for USD 1,009.5 million more than they sold.

In 2021, the population sold currencies by USD 1,214.7 million more than they bought.

In 2020, sales of cash currency exceeded purchases by USD 1.098 billion.

The National Bank introduced managed exchange rate flexibility from October 3, 2023.

The NBU canceled all currency restrictions for the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.