Servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regained control over a number of positions in the area of ​​Hlyboke settlement in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

This is stated in a report by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The day before, the russian occupiers published several videos that were geolocated by ISW analysts. In these videos, the russians are firing at positions north of Hlyboke and in the southern part of the settlement.

According to ISW analysts, the russian videos indicate that the Ukrainian military was able to regain control of these positions.

In addition, the russian "military blogger" Anatoly Radov stated that, according to his sources, the occupiers were unable to repulse the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Hlyboke. He also claims that the russians no longer control the fields immediately west of the village.

Another "military blogger" complained that the russian troops on this part of the front were forced to go on the defensive due to the lack of forces necessary to continue the offensive.

