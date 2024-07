Occupiers advance on three areas of front in Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions. DeepState shows updated map

Analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState claim that the russian occupiers have achieved success in three areas of the front. We are talking about the Kupyansk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk axes in the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions.

This is evidenced by the update of the DeepState interactive map.

Analysts claim that the russians allegedly managed to advance about a kilometer of the Ukrainian defense east of the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region.

This settlement is located a little more than 7 kilometers from Kupyansk, to which the occupiers have been trying to advance for many months.

Screenshot of the DeepState interactive map

DeepState also stated that the russians advanced several hundred meters on the western outskirts of the village of Yevhenivka in the Donetsk Region.

Screenshot of the DeepState interactive map

Also, the occupiers continue to exert pressure south of the village of New York in the Toretsk axis.

DeepState claims that the russians advanced almost 1.5 kilometers. Fighting continues on the southern and western outskirts of the settlement.

Screenshot of the DeepState interactive map

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, denied the report of the Forbes publication, which wrote that the russians lost 99,000 people killed in the Chasiv Yar area of the Donetsk Region.

It will be recalled that the day before, journalists of the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung talked with experts who agree with the statement that russia will have enough tanks for another 2-3 years if the current intensity of hostilities is maintained.