147 combat clashes take place on the front, most intense fights registered on Pokrovske Axis – General Staff

On Tuesday, July 9, a total of 147 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them on the Pokrovske (43), Toretsk (18), and Lyman (17) Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that 147 combat clashes with the russian occupiers were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In total, the enemy inflicted 61 air (98 gliding bombs), three missiles (6 missiles), and 1,009 kamikaze drone strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Also, the occupiers fired 4,366 shots at AFU positions and populated areas, including 98 from multiple rocket launchers.

On July 9, eight combat clashes took place on the Kharkiv Axis.

Fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyptsi settlements.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units ten times.

The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Berestove, Pishchane, and Synkivka.

On the Lyman Axis, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, and Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region and Terny in the Donetsk Region.

In the Siversk Axis, the AFU repulsed seven assault operations near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the Defense Forces stopped 12 attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and Andriyivka Districts in the Donetsk region.

On the Toretsk Axis, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, and Niu York.

On the Pokrovske Axis, Ukrainian defenders were repulsed by 43 assault and offensive operations in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their occupied positions.

On the Kurakhove Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 11 times.

On the Vremivka Axis, the aggressor carried out ten assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Region.

On the Huliaipole Axis, AFU units repelled five enemy attacks on the Huliaipole Axis.

The situation is under control.

On the Orikhiv Axis, five combat clashes took place in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Dnipro Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack on the left bank.

Loss of positions is not allowed.

Last day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, an artillery system, two air defense systems, and 16 enemy personnel concentration areas.

The total losses of the russian invaders per day amounted to 1,100 people.

