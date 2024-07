Share:













Overnight into July 10, the russian occupation army attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the occupied Crimea, as well as 20 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia, and Cape Chauda, Crimea.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force/Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

As a result of combat work, 14 Shaheds were shot down in Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Rivne Regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units were involved.

The port infrastructure of Odesa was also attacked with rockets. As a result of active countermeasures, three enemy Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three attack UAVs did not reach their targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the border guards showed their know-how for the hunters of Shaheds.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an ammunition depot of the russian army in occupied Crimea. The network claims that as a result of the strike, the Shahed-131/Shahed-136 type UAVs were destroyed.