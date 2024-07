Share:













Copied



NATO member states undertook to provide Ukraine with new air defense systems.

This was stated by U.S. President Joe Biden in his speech at the opening of the NATO summit in Washington, European Pravda online media outlet reports.

President Biden emphasized that the U.S. decision is "historic."

"Today, I announce the historic provision of air defense systems to Ukraine," he said. "The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Italy will provide Ukraine with five additional strategic air defense systems, and in the coming months, the USA will provide Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical air defense systems."

Biden also recalled the previously announced commitment to help with the supply of anti-missile defenses. "The USA will ensure that during the delivery of interceptor missiles, Ukraine receives them out of turn," he said.

At the same time, the publication noted that 4 out of 5 "new" systems announced by Biden were already known. One of them, the German one, has already been put on duty by the Armed Forces. Based on this, Biden's announcement essentially refers to the delivery of another new Patriot system, which will be allocated by the United States itself, and a significant number of shorter-range systems.

Earlier, the United States announced a "very positive response" to Ukraine's request for seven Patriots during the NATO summit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 5, the third Patriot air defense complex was brought to Ukraine from Germany.