United States puts its European bases on high alert due to threat of sabotage by russia – CNN

For the first time in 10 years, the personnel of United States military bases in European countries were put on high alert. The reason for this was information from American intelligence about possible sabotage by russia.

This was reported by the American TV channel CNN with reference to its own sources.

CNN spokespeople said that United States intelligence had received information that russia was considering U.S. bases and military personnel as options for proxy attacks — similar to plots that have been carried out or foiled across Europe in recent months.

It is noted that earlier in April, two citizens of Germany and russia were arrested. They allegedly planned explosions and arson, in particular at United States military bases.

Intelligence received over the past two weeks by U.S. intelligence was deemed alarming enough to require additional security protocols, sources said.

For this reason, several military bases in the United States have raised the alert to Charlie level. It is used in situations where an incident occurs, or intelligence is received indicating the possibility of terrorist acts or an attack on personnel or facilities.

The threat of russian-backed sabotage has become particularly acute in recent months amid a series of arson attacks and bombings across Europe, including in Riga, London, Warsaw, Prague, and Paris. European officials link these incidents to russia.

"What we're seeing now is a more concerted, more aggressive effort than we've seen since the Cold War. We're seeing sabotage, assassination plots, arson — real things that are costing lives," he said. one of CNN's interlocutors.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of May, Financial Times wrote with reference to sources in the special services that russia is planning sabotage throughout Europe.

In August 2023, it became known that a russian sabotage group was exposed in Poland, which tried to disrupt the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.