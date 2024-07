Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed the military registration of men under the age of 25 who live in temporarily occupied territories, as well as persons who have moved abroad from these territories and territories of active hostilities, who are entering universities.

This is indicated in the statement of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Innovations apply to persons under the age of 25 who are in temporarily occupied territories or who have gone abroad from temporarily occupied territories or from the territories of active hostilities. Admission of such citizens to study at Ukrainian institutions of higher education will be carried out with a postponement of their military registration (until the end of the martial law),” the statement says.

The Ministry notes that the need for such changes is due to the fact that such persons objectively cannot come to territorial recruitment and social support centers for military registration.

In turn, the Ministry of Education and Science reported that the government adopted a resolution that provides for changes to the Order of organization and keeping military records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

"The changes postpone the submission of military registration documents of persons who live only in temporarily occupied territories, as well as persons who left abroad from these territories and territories of active hostilities. Such citizens must submit military registration documents at the place of study within seven days after the end of martial law," the Ministry of Education reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service reminded that from July 17, the requirement to have a military registration document when crossing the border will apply to all men aged 18 to 60.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged men to always carry a military registration document.