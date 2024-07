Situation with light should improve in the 20th of July - Shmyhal

The situation in the energy sector is expected to improve in the twentieth of July, as repair work at some generation facilities will be completed.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, July 9.

"In the 20th of July, we expect the situation in the energy sector to improve. Repair work on some generation facilities will be completed, which will increase the capacity in the power system. Thus, outages will not be so long," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, the Government will stimulate citizens and businesses "toward energy sustainability" thanks to a set of measures.

Loans for citizens at 0%, up to UAH 480,000, for 10 years for the installation of solar, wind and electricity storage systems. Soft loans for small and medium-sized businesses. Up to UAH 150 million, for a period of up to 10 years, at 5-7-9% per annum for the installation of gas-fired power generation. In the territories bordering the war zone, the interest rate is reduced to 1-5% for the first two years, and loans for investment purposes can be taken at 5% per annum starting next year. Loans for condominiums in the amount of up to UAH 5 million. At the expense of these funds, co-owners of housing will install solar stations and heat pumps. Then, within the framework of the GreenDIM program, the state will compensate them for 70% of the project costs. Loans for large businesses for 5-7 years at 14-16% per annum, secured by equipment. Together with the NBU, we worked with the banking sector, which is ready to provide such lending. Bills on the abolition of customs duties and VAT on the import of energy equipment have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

The Government expects that all these mechanisms will be fully operational no later than July 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company canceled the measurements of the actual level of consumption in each region, which it planned to conduct from July 9 to 24.