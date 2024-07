Venislavskyi suggests that information on protection of critical infrastructure be considered state secret

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, proposes to the parliament that information on the protection of critical infrastructure facilities be classified as a state secret.

This is stated in bill No. 11394, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is proposed to supplement Art. 8 of the Law On State Secrets regarding information that can be classified as a state secret.

According to the proposed innovations, the following information may be classified as a state secret:

on the organization, content, state and plans for ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure facilities;

on the creation of a material and technical reserve for responding to crisis situations and liquidating their consequences at critical infrastructure facilities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Venislavskyi proposes to check the mental health of those who should get access to state secrets.

The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the deputy head of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Mariana Bezuhla supported the initiative to check the mental health of those who should have access to state secrets.