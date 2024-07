Even without de-occupation of its territories, Ukraine can emerge victorious in war by getting closer to NATO

Some American officials believe that even without the formal recapture of its territories captured by the russian invaders, Ukraine can still emerge victorious in the war by moving closer to NATO and Europe.

This was reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, July 9.

American officials in private conversations say that it will be almost impossible for Ukraine to win back all its territory, but the state can insist on greater European integration if it shows strong results on the battlefield, the publication writes.

"Some officials say that even without formally reclaiming their lands, Ukraine could still emerge victorious in the war by moving closer to NATO and Europe... Although Ukrainian officials insist they are fighting to reclaim their lands, a growing number of U.S. officials believe that the war primarily concerns Ukraine's future in NATO and the European Union," the article says.

Experts believe that although russia is not in a position to seize a significant part of Ukraine, the prospects of Kyiv's reconquest of most of the territories are also diminishing. With the support of American advisers, Ukraine is focused on strengthening its defenses and striking deep into russia's rear. The United States and its allies will need to make long-term investments to allow Ukraine to hold its ground, wear down russia and inflict damage, said a former intelligence official who is now a Ukraine expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and current U.S. officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 141 combat clashes were recorded on the front during the day of July 9. The enemy attacked most actively in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk axes.