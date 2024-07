Share:













On July 8, during the massive attack on Ukraine, the russian military used the Admiral Makarov missile carrier, which is based in Novorossiysk, for shelling.

The spokesman of the Navy of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

He noted that the russian federation periodically uses missile carriers for shelling the territory of Ukraine, of which there are 8 units in the Black Sea.

They use them periodically, they currently have 8 combat units in the waters of the Black Sea. 3 of them are submarines of project 636 "Varshavyanka". Two of them go out to sea, one has been in the port for a long time. For what reasons - it is difficult to say yet, maybe it is under repair. 3 more missile ships of the "Buyan M" project and 2 frigates - "Essen" and "Makarov". It was "Makarov" that shot back yesterday during a massive attack, Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the Admiral Makarov missile carrier left the base in Novorossiysk, fired without actually going into the open sea, and immediately returned to the base.

"That is, the tactic is as follows: jump out of the base, fire a salvo and quickly return there under the cover of defense systems directly to the harbor," the spokesman said.

He added that it is very dangerous for the russians to be in the Black Sea, so their tactics are reduced to the use of submarines and the exits of missile carriers from the Novorossiysk harbor literally for an hour.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that people are under rubble in the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by a russian missile attack on July 8, and the exact number of injured and killed is currently unknown. He emphasized that it is very important that the world is not silent about it now.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. Debris falling was recorded in 7 districts: in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. The Okhmatdyt children's hospital, houses, an enterprise, an office building were damaged.