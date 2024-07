Death toll in destroyed building in Kyiv in Syrets already makes 12 people - SESU

Rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from under the rubble of the capital's apartment building in Syrets (Shevchenkivskyi District), which was destroyed as a result of the russian attack on Monday, July 8, and now there are 12 killed.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has announced this on its Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The death toll in an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi District has increased to 12 people," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

According to the preliminary notification of the SESU, there were a total of 11 killed people, including 4 children, 25 people were injured at this location in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

Earlier, Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that, according to the latest data, 29 people, including 4 children, were killed and 117 people were injured, including 10 children, in Kyiv as a result of russian strikes on July 8.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv, rescuers, while clearing debris at night after the enemy attack on July 8, found the body of a boy.

July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in connection with the terrorist attack of the aggressor country russia on civilian objects in the capital.