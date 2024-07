Germany and Poland ready to accept children from Okhmatdyt for treatment

On Monday, July 8, Germany and Poland expressed their readiness to accept Ukrainian children for treatment after russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Health of Germany Karl Lauterbach on X.

"I promised the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, that we will accept sick children who need help at any time. The next rescue flight will start on Wednesday," the German minister wrote.

He noted that with a targeted attack on a children's hospital, russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again showed that he is a war criminal.

Also today, during a press conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country is ready to provide Kyiv with the necessary assistance after the russian strike on Okhmatdyt.

"We already have the experience of direct medical assistance organized by the government, including operations there on the spot or reception of the sick and wounded in Poland. So, think about whether we can be of assistance to you in this matter as well. We will do everything in our power," he noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 8, air defense shot down 30 missiles out of 38 launched by the aggressor state russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was hit by a russian missile.

Svitlana Lukiyanchuk, a nephrologist from Lviv, was killed in the russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv.