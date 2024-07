Share:













A rescue operation is underway in Ukraine after the russian missile attack on July 8.

Emergency and rescue work did not stop all night in some of the places where the rockets were hit.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As of now, 38 people are known to have been killed, including four children. One hundred ninety people were wounded. Everyone is being helped. Sixty-four people are in Kyiv hospitals, 28 are hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih, six people are being treated in Dnipro," he said.

The president added that all patients from Okhmatdyt have been transferred to other medical institutions.

Almost 400 rescuers are involved in emergency rescue operations.

"I thank everyone who saves and cares for our people, everyone who is involved, everyone who helps. We continue our work to increase the protection of our cities and communities from russian terror. There will be solutions. The world has the power to do this. I thank everyone, the leaders who supported us and are preparing new joint steps to protect life from russian terror," Zelenskyy added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8 cost the aggressor state russia from USD 200 to USD 250 million, while the cost of the downed missiles is approximately USD 160-200 million.

On July 8, air defenses shot down 30 of the 38 missiles launched by russia during a combined attack on Ukraine.