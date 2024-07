Share:













NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities on the morning of July 8.

This is reported by the website of the U.S. Ministry of Defense.

Before meeting with United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Stoltenberg stressed that russia continues its brutal war in Ukraine.

"Just today, we witnessed terrible missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, in which innocent civilians, including children, were killed. I condemn these terrible attacks. During the summit, we will decide on further strengthening our support for Ukraine. Russia must understand that they must sit down at the negotiating table and make a decision in which Ukraine will prevail as a sovereign independent state," Stoltenberg noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 8, air defense shot down 30 missiles out of 38 launched by the aggressor state russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine. Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Kyiv suffered the most when a missile directly hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

Svitlana Lukiyanchuk, a nephrologist from Lviv, died as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on the Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv.

The number of people killed due to the russian missile attack on Kyiv has increased to 27 people, including four children.