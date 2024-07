Share:













We cannot allow the treatment to stop for a day or two and calmly proceed with the evacuation. It was clear that there was no water and power, so the decision was made to evacuate.

Oleksandr Lysytsia, the head of the bone marrow transplantation department of Okhmatdyt, told about this on KYIV24.

"Yesterday, we were all at work, carrying out our work activities. After the hit, the priorities of the tasks changed. We had to understand how severe the consequences were and whether we would be able to continue our work. The patients needed hourly treatment," the doctor said.

Oleksandr Lysytsia explained that it is impossible to stop the treatment of some patients, even for a day or two.

"After the attack, the patients were still receiving blood products and chemotherapy. We cannot allow the treatment to stop for a day or two and calmly engage in evacuation. We needed to understand whether we would be able to work or not. It was clear that there was no water and power. The decision was made to evacuate. All colleagues supported us," said Oleksandr.

Lysytsia added that currently all patients have been sent to the medical center on Petro Zaporozhets.

"Relocation was possible to the medical center on Petro Zaporozhets. There is a large department there, which was supposed to open this Thursday. We moved there as a team with patients. As of 9 p.m., we continued treatment there," the head said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 8, air defense shot down 30 missiles out of 38 launched by the aggressor state russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was damaged by russian shelling.

Svitlana Lukiyanchuk, a nephrologist from Lviv, was killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.