Denys Popovych: Okhmatdyt was struck by russian missile specially programmed for this

Ukrainian military commentator Denys Popovych has explained why the version that the capital's Okhmatdyt children's hospital was hit by a Ukrainian air defense missile does not stand up to any criticism.

Popovych wrote about this on his Facebook page:

"As a person who studied air defense, I repeat once again.

No anti-aircraft guided missile is capable of hitting a ground target.

All anti-aircraft guided missiles are aimed at an air target.

If the air target is lost, or the air defense system could not intercept it, it self-destructs in the air. Forever.

This is a single algorithm for all guided missiles.

Do not strain your eyes looking for comparative photos of the Kh-101, NASAMS, PAC-3 or S-300 missiles.

It is enough to remember only this simple rule: an anti-aircraft guided missile either destroys an air target or self-destructs in air space.

This is quite enough to filter out all the fabrications of russian propagandists, who once again started the old trick that Okhmatdyt was destroyed by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.

“Okhmatdyt was struck by a specially programmed russian missile, the parameters of which were entered into the system of this particular object. No error, no mistake. The target was Okhmatdyt. They hit it."