Russia spent more than USD 200 million on massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8 – Forbes

The massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8 cost the aggressor state of russia from USD 200 to USD 250 million while the cost of the downed missiles is approximately USD 160-200 million.

Forbes reported this with reference to its own calculations.

Russian terrorist forces used 38 missiles of various types against Ukraine during a massive morning shelling. The aggressor used air, sea and land-based missiles. In particular, one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile; four Iskander-M ballistic missiles; one 3M22 Zirkon cruise missile; 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 14 Kalibr cruise missiles; two Kh-22 cruise missiles; three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles were launched for strikes against Ukraine.

"Russia launched 38 missiles of various types over Ukraine on July 8, according to preliminary data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The cost of the attack by the terrorist country is from USD 200 million to USD 250 million, according to Forbes calculations. Forbes estimates the cost of the downed missiles to be between USD 160 million and USD 200 million," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in the Kyiv Region due to a missile attack by the russian occupiers.

On July 8, air defense shot down 30 out of 38 missiles launched by the aggressor state russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that the aggressor country russia hit the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.