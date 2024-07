Share:













Copied



Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have searched Serhii Zviahintsev, acting head of the State Customs Service.

Sources in law enforcement agencies reported this to the Ukrainian News agency.

The searches were conducted on July 4 in the case of an attempt to bribe the management of the State Customs Service.

The NACB and the SACPO have exposed two people in this crime.

Funds were offered for the appointment of their people as heads of regional customs offices: USD 1 million for the head of the Lviv customs, USD 500,000 for the Volyn customs, and USD 200,000 for the Chernivtsi customs.

The persons involved counted on the fact that the leadership of the State Customs Service would "overlook" the corruption schemes at these customs in exchange for half of the illegally obtained income.

According to the media, the stepson of the director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Examinations Oleksandr Ruvin, Nazar Sheptytskyi, who is suspected of organizing bribery, was informed of the suspicion.

As part of the investigation, the director of the internal security department of the State Customs Service Oleksandr Maruzhenko was also searched.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Customs did not fulfill the plan for collection in 2022.

An employee of the Lviv customs boasted USD 8,000 worth of clothes and accessories.