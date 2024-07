Share:













Regarding the "peace mission" of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who after his visit to Ukraine went to russia and then to China, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that only serious and strong allies such as the United States, China or the European Union can be mediators in peace negotiations with the russian federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There is no mediation between Russia and Ukraine. Only serious strong allies can mediate, the whole world can force Russia to stop this war. It's not about mediation, it's about opportunities. There has to be an economy that influences Russia, or Russia and Putin depend on it, or you have a very powerful army, which Putin is afraid of, which is stronger than Russia's. There are not many such countries in the world. I think the U.S. is such a country and the European Union, not just one country in the EU. This can really be such a mediation mission," Zelenskyy said.

He added that in order to stop putin, all forces must be united, because he does not respect the weak, and even if he meets with this and that state, it does not mean that he wants to end the war.

Thus, in Zelenskyy's opinion, putin wants to demonstrate some steps, but this demonstration is always followed by a bloody demonstration, which he demonstrated this morning in Ukraine.

In turn, Tusk also commented on Orbán's "peace mission", noting that history remembers politicians who positioned themselves as working for a just peace, but de facto worked for capitulation, and these politicians wrote themselves down on the pages of history's shame.

The Prime Minister of Poland emphasized that a just peace, for which Europe and Poland speak, is a peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and Ukraine's choice to join the EU and NATO.

He assured that the Polish presidency of the EU, after the Hungarian one, will strive for such a just peace for Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the Ukrainian side did not approve of the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to moscow on July 5.